Cemetery group lists Saturday events
The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will pray the rosary for the deceased June 6 at noon at the newly restored Shrine of the Pieta in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery on Fayette Street.
At 2 p.m., members will take part with the Sons of Confederate Veterans in a wreath laying at the historic Confederate monument in Indian Mound Cemetery, Romney, W.Va.
To learn more about cemetery history, visit www.chco.info.
Bel Air Crime Watch to meet outdoors
The Bel Air Crime Watch will meet June 16 at 7 p.m. in the pavilion above Bel Air Elementary School.
Bill McElvie, president of the Bel Air Citizens Committee, will be the speaker.
Help with VA claims available by phone
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, monthly visits from a Disabled American Veterans service officer to the Vietnam Veterans of America chapter have been discontinued.
Veterans Affairs claims assistance for service members, veterans, their spouses and dependents will continue to be provided by the DAV by telephone interview, followed by the claims forms being transmitted to the claimant for review and signature.
To request claims assistance, call 301-842-2562 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday or email michelobqt@yahoo.com.
This is a free service provided by the DAV.
