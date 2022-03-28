Men’s quartet to perform in church
Solid Rock Independent Baptist Church will host a men’s quartet from New England Baptist College from Southington, Conn., April 3 at 10 a.m.
The church is located at 12510 Corrigan Drive in Corriganville. For more information, visit solidrockibc.org.
Eagles auxiliary to hold election
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary 2883 of Cresaptown will hold nominations for all elective offices that are to become vacant at the April 26 meeting at the Aerie Home on McMullen Highway.
Members who are interested in serving but cannot attend the meeting must give written consent to the secretary to have their name placed in nomination prior to the start of the meeting.
The election will be held May 10 and the new officers will be installed June 14.
Dues are being collected for 2023. A check may be mailed to Secretary Maryon Phillips at 299 Roy Drive, Ridgeley, WV 26753 or use her mailbox at the club.
Beneficial members who are in a nursing home qualify to have their dues paid by the auxiliary.
Members should notify Phillips with any change on contact information at 304-738-4855.
Dues paid by May 31 continue the benefits of being a member of the auxiliary.
Barton alumni make plans for banquet
The Barton Alumni Association will hold a planning meeting for the May banquet April 4 at 6 p.m. at Barton Town Hall.
For more information, contact Donna Kyle-Churchill at 301-697-2521.
Women’s history program at college
The American Association of University Women-Garrett Branch will present “Women’s Monologues: A Celebration of Women’s History Month” in the Garrett College auditorium on March 31 at 6 p.m.
The free production will highlight local women portraying famous and influential women of history.
