Drive-thru dinner at church
Christ Lutheran Church, 1222 Vocke Road, LaVale, will sponsor a free drive-thru community dinner May 15 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Volunteers have been serving over 525 meals on the third Saturday of each month.
Council to discuss funds
The Local Development Council for Allegany County will meet May 19 at 4:30 p.m. in Room 100 at the Allegany County Office Complex.
The council’s 15 members recommend how to use the grant funds that are provided as a portion of the state’s proceeds from the video lottery terminals at Rocky Gap Casino Resort.
Students graduate outdoors
Allegany County Public Schools will hold outdoor graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 on May 26 with May 27 and 28 serving as rain dates if necessary.
• Allegany High School, 10 a.m., Greenway Avenue Stadium.
• Mountain Ridge High School, 1 p.m., ountain Ridge Stadium.
• Fort Hill High School, 4 p.m., Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Each school will communicate the details of their ceremony with the senior class regarding tickets, attire, parking and any other pertinent information students and families may need. Graduation ceremonies will be livestreamed for public viewing.
The Center for Career and Technical Education will hold its certification ceremony May 20 at 6 p.m. at the Rocky Gap amphitheater with a rain date of May 21 if necessary.
Ellerslie reunion scheduled
The Ellerslie 60 Plus Reunion will be held June 5 at the Ellersie Outdoor Club. Current and former residents of Ellerslie who want to attend should contact Gloria at 301-722-6296 before May 31.
