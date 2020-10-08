For the Cumberland Times-News
CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will hold its fall tour of designated and protected historic gravesites on Oct. 11 at 2 p.m.
The tour begins at the CHCO headquarters, 400 S. Allegany St., with a reading of the organization monument in honor of Revolutionary War soldier Capt. David Lynn. The public will drive to each site.
The graves are all marked with monuments erected and restored by the CHCO since 1983. The tour will visit SS. Peter and Paul and Rose Hill cemeteries on Fayette Street, then will travel just outside Ridgeley, West Virginia, to the Confederate Seymour-Brady Cemetery in Seymour Bottom. The cemetery was restored and adopted by the CHCO in 2004 and contains the grave of Confederate spy John Brady.
For more information, call 301-722-4624.
