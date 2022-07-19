Grand opening at new radio station
Kingscottradiotv.com will hold a grand opening July 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at 171 N. Mechanic St.
Kevin and Carrie Scott are hosts of the event that will feature gospel, country, rock, rap, R&B and soul music, refreshments and door prizes. The company offers news, music and community service and can be reached at 240-362-7552 or kingscottradiotv@gmail.com.
Jazz quartet to perform at Clatter
The Witherbees, a jazz/folk quartet from Philadelphia featuring guitarist Mike Lorenz and singer-violist Jacqui Armbruster, will perform July 30 at Clatter Cafe, 15 S. Broadway, Frostburg.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Food will be available along with Clatter’s cocktail and coffee bars.
Church to offer shredding event
Park Place United Methodist Church, 80 National Highway, will hold a paper shredding event Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church parking lot.
Participants are asked to bring two cans of food for each box or bag of paper to be shredded to be donated to the LaVale Food Pantry.
Sunrise Sanitation of Oakland will perform the service. The event is sponsored by the church men’s group, which will hold a hamburger, hot dog and soft drink sale.
