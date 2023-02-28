Women for Christ lunch set
Women for Christ will hold a luncheon March 8 at 11:45 a.m. at the Cumberland Country Club.
Chan Hubbard will share his testimony and his wife, Marley, will join him in their program of music.
Reservations may be made by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-707-2526.
MS Empowerment to meet
The Multiple Sclerosis Empowerment group will meet March 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the South Cumberland Library.
Anyone living with MS, caregivers and families are welcome to attend. Any questions, contact group leader Jessica Ogle at jessicaogle37@gmail.com or call/text 240-609-5744.
Soil district board to meet
The Allegany Soil Conservation District board of supervisors will meet March 14 at 10 a.m. at the ASCD office at 12407 Naves Crossroad.
The agenda will be posted at https://www.alleganyscd.com at least five days prior to the meeting. Call the office at 240-609-3493 with any questions.
Garrett graduations set
Garrett County Public Schools has announced the last day for high school seniors as May 31.
Graduation is set for June 3 at the Garrett County Fairgrounds in the Ag Hall. Commencement ceremonies for Northern Garrett High School will be held at 10 a.m. and for Southern Garrett High School at 2 p.m. No tickets are required.
