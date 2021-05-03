Volunteers needed to clean up cemetery
The Greenmount Cemetery volunteers will hold a cleanup project in preparation for Memorial Day on May 13-15 from 8 a.m. until dark. Help is needed to pick up trash, trim shrubs and run weed whackers and mowers.
Anyone who plans to work should call 814-767-9418 or 240-522-2460 to be paired with a volunteer to help get started. Any questions, call 814-767-9418 or 240-397-4453.
Church members only eligible for scholarship award
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church is accepting applications from members of the congregation for the Mortimer C. and Elizabeth Ann Schaidt Scholastic Tuition Fund for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The application form can be found at www.stpaulcumberland.org or at the church office. The award can be used for the payment of tuition only at an accredited institution offering a two- or four-year degree, graduate degree, technical or vocational training. The applicant must have communed and contributed to the church in their own name at least once in the past year. Questions should be directed to stpaulsscholarship2015@gmail.com.
Applications are due by June 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.