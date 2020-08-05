Nursing alumni set lunch meeting
The Memorial School of Nursing Alumni will meet for lunch Aug. 12 at 12:30 p.m. at Henny’s Grill and Bar, LaVale.
Barton auxiliary plans event
The Barton Firemen’s Auxiliary followed the protocol for COVID-19 when members met recently.
A report was given on the Allegany-Garrett Counties Fire and Resuce Convention.
Upcoming projects include a carry-out pork chop dinner Aug. 11. For more information, call 301-463-2996.
Soil district board to meet Aug. 11
The Allegany Soil Conservation District board of supervisors will meet Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. in the garage at the ASCD Office, 12407 Naves Crossroad.
The agenda will be posted at https://www.alleganyscd.com at least five days prior to the meeting.
Free webinars for woodland owners
The University of Maryland Extension office is offering a free online series titled “Woodland Management for Landowners” beginning Aug. 18 and continuing for five consecutive weeks.
The course covers the following topics: “How to Identify and Control Invasive Plants,” Aug. 18 at 1 p.m.; “Achieve a Healthy Woodlot: Advice from a Private Consulting Forester,” Aug. 25, 6 p.m.; “Understanding Silviculture: The Art and Science of Tending a Forest,” Sept. 1, 6 p.m.; “Invasive Insects in Your Woodland,” Sept. 9, 1 p.m.; and “Landowner Liability and Recreation Access in Maryland,” Sept. 15, 6 p.m.
The series is hosted by Ashley Bodkins and Sherry Frick, extension natural resources educators, and includes guest speakers Juls Wood, private consulting forester; Jonathan Kays, extension forestry specialist; and Paul Goeringer, extension legal specialist.
To register, visit https://extension.umd.edu/allegany-county/environment-natural-resources or call 301-724-3320.
