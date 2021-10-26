Soil district board to meet
The Allegany Soil Conservation District board of supervisors will meet Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at 12407 Naves Crossroad.
The agenda will be posted at https://www.alleganyscd.com.
Group to learn about battle
The Allegany County Civil War Roundtable will hear a presentation by Charles Maurer and Larry Turner on “The Battle of Kernstown” on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at LaVale United Methodist Church.
Frostburg job fair set
A community job fair will be held Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Place, 14 S. Water St., Frostburg.
