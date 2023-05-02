Outdoor Club group to meet
The Cumberland Outdoor Club Auxiliary will meet May 8 at 7 p.m. at the club.
The auxiliary picnic is scheduled for June 11 from 1 to 6 p.m. in the back parking lot.
Tickets are available for members and guests at the club.
Fire auxiliary plans events
The Barton Firemen’s Auxiliary met recently to discuss plans for the May 10 chicken dinner, the Firemen’s Cash Bash on May 13 and events for the summer.
Any questions, call 301-463-2996.
Crisis center drive underway
Rocky Gap Casino Resort is collecting household supplies through June 24 to be donated to the Family Crisis Resource Center.
Rocky Gap will collect paper towels, toilet paper, paper plates, plasticware, trash bags, laundry detergent, dryer sheets or other similar household items. Guests may go to the casino cashier and donate their True Rewards points as well and earn one ticket to be entered into a drawing for $2,000 in free slot play.
The Family Crisis Resource Center provides a safe place for women who are survivors of domestic or sexual abuse and assists them in building a life free from abuse for them and their children.
‘Fade to Blue’ wins award
As part of Preservation Month, the Maryland Historical Trust will present 10 awards for noteworthy accomplishments in the preservation field, recognizing outstanding education, restoration and revitalization projects as well as organizational and individual leadership.
Michael Hunter Thompson earned the Excellence in Community Engagement for “Fade to Blue.” He created a communitywide, collective moment of cultural and historical preservation by bringing together thousands of people tied to Allegany High School at Campobello through photography, oral history, exhibit curation and book creation.
