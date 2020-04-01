Community Trust Foundation helping during emergency

CUMBERLAND — The Community Trust Foundation is stepping up to help nonprofits during the COVID-19 emergency.
The foundation is providing Allegany Museum with a subscription to the teleconferencing system called Zoom.
The system will allow the museum to hold virtual meetings without participants having to be present in the same room. Everyone can use a home computer to attend. The Community Trust Foundation is sponsoring the museum at pro level, which allows up to 100 people to participate in each meeting.
The museum is the first nonprofit to get the CTF grant approval.
The Community Trust Foundation has also been the major sponsor of the George Washington Whiskey Rebellion Fest for the past two years and will sponsor this year’s event as well. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizing committee is considering moving the event to later in the year.
All proceeds of the festival go to keeping Allegany Museum open and telling the great stories of the region.
