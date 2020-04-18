Community Trust Foundation names Humanitarian Award honoree

FROSTBURG — The Community Trust Foundation board of trustees has named William G. Weissgerber as its 2020 Humanitarian Award honoree. The award presentation honoring Weissgerber will take place Sept. 10 at Frostburg State University’s Lane University Center.
“We will be celebrating Mr. Weissgerber’s tireless dedication to creating opportunities for our youth. May it be untold volunteer coaching hours for team sports or raising money for the young in our community, he lives the ethos that our youth is the most important investment for our region’s future,” said Marion Leonard, board president.
A 1976 graduate of Southern Garrett High School, Weissgerber is an inductee into its Hall of Fame. He painted the first Ram, the school’s mascot, at half court and has often said he would have been a graphic artist had he not pursued a career in real estate.
Weissgerber began his real estate career in 1984 with A&A Realty and became its leading agent two years later. He achieved three national awards before moving to Railey Realty in 1992, where he garnered an ownership stake. Within a few years, Railey Realty became the top producing real estate company, and held that position for the next 25 years. He was integrally involved in several successful developments in and around Deep Creek Lake.
Beginning with charity softball games and basketball games in the Pittsburgh area, where he was born and grew up prior to coming to Garrett County in 1973, Weissgerber volunteered as a youth football coach and put himself through the prestigious Wootten Basketball School. He served as both the head coach for the Southern Lady Rams JV Team and assistant coach for the Varsity Lady Rams during some of their most successful years, including two state championships.
In 2012, he began what has become known as the WGW Community Youth Cup. The three-day event includes a reception and two golf tournaments as well as several community-based activities. Since its inception, it has raised over $800,000 for over 125 different youth causes.
“Bill has created a legacy of giving back that has inspired the community to be a part of something bigger than themselves,” said CTF Executive Director Leah Shaffer. “Philanthropic leadership like his is contagious and worthy of recognition.”
Weissgerber serves on the Garrett Regional Medical Center board and has been involved with its foundation, where he has been instrumental in helping to raise significant funds for several capital campaigns.
He is also involved in a building campaign for Crossroads Church and is a member of the board of directors of Clear Mountain Bank.
Weissgerber and wife Debbie are the parents of two daughters.
Tickets, table sponsorship and further information on the 2020 Humanitarian Award dinner can be obtained by contacting the foundation’s office at 301-876-9172 or www.ctfinc.org.
