CUMBERLAND — The Community Trust Foundation expects to award more than $200,000 in scholarships to local graduating seniors. The scholarships range in purpose, amount and student eligibility and include assistance to attend colleges as well as vocational programs.
Students in Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties can acquire applications from their guidance counselors. Applications are due between mid-March and April 1.
Applicants may be eligible for more than one scholarship but should note that each has different eligibility criteria. Not all of the available scholarships require financial need or an outstanding GPA.
A list of the scholarships can be found at https://ctfinc.org under the GIVE tab.
Most of the nearly 45 scholarships were created by families to memorialize their loved ones. Others were established to encourage areas of study or attendance at local colleges and universities.
For additional information, call 301-876-9172.
