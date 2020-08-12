CUMBERLAND — The Community Trust Foundation is supporting families traveling from Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties for pediatric medical care.
CTF has granted $5,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown’s Jacob Johnson Family Lodging Fund.
The grant will provide 250 nights of comfort and rest for the families and was made available by the Ebert Family Hope Fund, Ted A. Wolfe Community Fund and the Health Care Fund, which was established by the late Dr. Wayne Spiggle.
“Our generous donors have made it possible for us to provide this direct support for families from our region that find themselves in the difficult position of needing pediatric care that requires them to travel and stay out of town,” said Leah Shaffer, executive director.
In 2019, the Ronald McDonald houses offered enormous support for a family from Cumberland. While their newborn son received neonatal care, the family stayed at the Morgantown house for more than five months, saving over $15,000 in lodging expenses alone.
The houses in Pittsburgh and Morgantown operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and accept guests from all backgrounds, nationalities and income levels.
The goal is to enable families to focus on the well-being of their children without the added stressors of travel, meal and lodging expenses.
“We are so grateful for this generous gift,” said Eleanor Reigel, RMHC Pittsburgh and Morgantown executive director. “The support of the Community Trust Foundation ensures that we can continue to carry out our mission of keeping families together and near the medical resources they need, especially during this critical time.”
For more information, visit www.ctfinc.org or call 301-876-9172.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.