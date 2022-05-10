CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Theatre will continue its 34th season with Stephen Sondheim’s “Company,” which will run May 12-22.
From musical theater’s most renowned composer, Company is largely regarded as a trailblazer of the dark-comedy, modern-musical genre and the winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Lyrics and Best Book.
On the night of his 35th birthday, confirmed bachelor, Robert, contemplates his unmarried state. Over the course of a series of dinners, drinks and even a wedding, his friends — “those good and crazy people (his) married friends” — explain the pros and cons of taking on a spouse. The habitually single Robert is forced to question his adamant retention of bachelorhood during a hilarious array of interactions.
Heading the cast as Robert will be Juan Danner, who was last seen in CT’s recent production of “Macbeth.” He is a graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of Arts and currently resides in New York City.
The supporting cast is comprised of both local and visiting actors. Returning to the stage after appearing in last season’s “Ring of Fire” will be Adam Marino, Alexandra Shephard and Shane Lynn.
Also returning are Shawn Cox, Bailey Hovermale and Katelyn Shreiner. Cox was last seen as Tim in “The Cake.” Hovermale last appeared as Helena in last season’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and Shreiner was a part of this season’s “Macbeth.”
They are joined by local actors Bill Dennison (last seen as Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol”), Samantha Kennedy (last seen in “Boeing, Boeing”), Emily Snyder (last seen in “The Outsiders”) and Rhett Wolford (CT’s co-artistic director).
Making their Cumberland Theatre debuts are Blaire Baker, Cara Chumbley and Liz Weber as Joanne.
Baker is a graduate of the University of Arizona and has toured nationally with the companies of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” and “Bullets Over Broadway.” Chumbley is a resident of Chicago. Her past roles include the Narrator in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and Vicky in “The Full Monty.” Weber hails from Northern Virginia and has performed throughout the DC area, including as Eulalie Shinn in a concert version of “The Music Man” with Patrick Cassidy and Shirley Jones at the Kennedy Center and as Sally in “Me & My Girl,” for which she received a Helen Hayes Award nomination.
The show’s creative team includes Matt Kurzyneic (director/projection designer), Mason Griffin (music director), Kimberli Rowley (choreographer), Rhett Wolford (scenic designer), Jennifer Clark (costume designer), Matthew Georgeson (lighting designer) and Eric Ringler (props designer). The run crew is comprised of Em Uranga (stage manager), Ebony Gennes (assistant stage manager), Kelly Schrecengost (conductor), Thomas Kifer (lighting tech), Elizabeth Mudge (wardrobe assistant, Grace Wilson (deck crew), Hayden Kline (sound tech) and Trevor McCabe (lighting tech).
The show has a running time of approximately two hours and contains mild language and some moments of intimacy. Parental discretion is advised.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday performances at 2 p.m. There will be a complimentary wine and cheese reception following the official opening on May 13. Tickets may be purchased online at cumberlandtheatre.com or by calling the box office at 301-759-4990.
