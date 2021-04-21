CUMBERLAND — Comptroller Peter Franchot has formed the Comptroller’s Workgroup on Pandemic Spending, an agency-led panel that will conduct a comprehensive review of state and federal COVID-related spending.
The Maryland General Assembly approved $400,000 in Comptroller agency funds for the group to deliver a full inspection of how pandemic funds have been expended; determine if the funds went to intended recipients and populations most in need; examine disparities in distribution; and identify possible predatory fraud and pandemic profiteering.
“The billions of dollars in federal and state aid has been essential for individuals and small businesses to survive the debilitating economic effects of the global pandemic, but we must make sure these dollars are being properly spent and bringing the greatest benefit to as many Marylanders as possible,” Franchot said. “At the same time, we need to determine if theft of taxpayer dollars has occurred through fraud and ensure that companies did not unjustly profit from pandemic aid while our friends and neighbors have been financially decimated.”
The workgroup, chaired by Franchot, is composed of the deputy comptroller, the directors of the Comptroller’s General Accounting and Compliance divisions and the directors of the Bureau of Revenue Estimates and the Office of Risk Management.
The panel will meet biweekly, beginning in May. All sessions will be livestreamed and archived. Meeting topics will include unemployment insurance fraud, pandemic profiteering by large corporations, the legislative audit on the purchase of COVID-19 test kits from South Korea, emergency procurement practices and access to relief funds by small businesses and low-wage earners. The group will receive testimony from experts in fraud detection along with firsthand accounts from Marylanders about mishandled pandemic relief.
Since March 2020, the state, county and local governments, businesses and taxpayers have received over $50 billion in federal funds in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state has expended billions more to procure goods and services and established pandemic relief programs to protect the health and economic welfare of its residents.
