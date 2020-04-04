CUMBERLAND — Comptroller Peter Franchot warns Marylanders not to fall victim to scammers trying to steal stimulus checks.
Swindlers are already making phone calls, sending text messages and phishing emails to individuals and tax preparers to obtain personal information to take the money.
They are using language such as “in order to receive your/your client’s stimulus payment via direct deposit, we need you to confirm the banking information” and they are making phone calls or directing victims to click on a link that takes them to a website to enter personal banking information.
In recent days, there has been an uptick in both individuals and tax preparers being targeted.
“Do not share any personal information over the phone, via text message or email,” Franchot said.
“My agency is committed to protecting Maryland taxpayers and remains vigilant for phone, texting and email phishing scams that seek to steal people’s private financial information.
“These types of crimes can lead to fraudulent tax returns, identity theft and can devastate the victims’ financial well-being, especially during this time when people are counting on those checks to survive.”
The agency is working with the IRS to identify the scams and will alert citizens as they occur.
The IRS and the Maryland Comptroller’s Office will not call, text or email to verify banking information.
The Comptroller’s Office remains available to assist taxpayers at taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov.
