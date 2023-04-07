CUMBERLAND — The Office of the Comptroller has been made aware of fraudulent notices sent to Maryland residents informing them that their property may be subject to seizure due to unpaid debts. The Comptroller’s Office has not sent these notices, which are often inaccurate and use fraudulent language, text or logos suggesting that they are affiliated with a state agency.
Individuals and organizations use these types of tax fraud schemes to attempt to trick taxpayers into sharing their personal or financial information and to take their money. Maryland taxpayers are encouraged to remain vigilant against suspicious solicitations related to taxpayer information, Social Security numbers, tax liens and debts.
The Office of the Comptroller can determine the status of any debts accrued. Call 888-674-0016 for more information.
The Office of the Comptroller will first mail a bill on official letterhead to any taxpayer who owes taxes.
The Office of the Comptroller will never call to demand immediate payment using a specific payment method or ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
For more information about tax scams, visit https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-scams-consumer-alerts.
