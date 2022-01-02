CUMBERLAND — The Tri-State Concert Association will resume a full schedule of shows for 2022. Rebranded the “Rockin’ Classics,” the rock ‘n roll series returns to its five-show season in the Ali Ghan Shrine Club Ballroom.
The 1960s music icons The Association opens the series Feb. 19. Known for their hits “Cherish,” “Windy” and “Along Comes Mary,” this will be their first show with the Tri-State Community Concert Association. Also appearing with the Association, Terry Sylvester, formerly of the Hollies, will perform signature songs “Long Cool Woman in the Black Dress” and “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother.”
On April 9, The Motortown All Stars will perform their hit Motown show. The group features former musicians from the Temptations, The Contours and the Miracles and the show has been a sellout each time they have performed in Cumberland.
After summer hiatus, “Rockin’ Classics” will return Sept. 10 with The Grass Roots, best known for their hits “Temptation Eyes,”“Midnight Confessions” and “Sooner or Later.”
On Oct. 15, Joey Dee and the Starliters will return to Cumberland with the Vogues. The five-show series concludes Nov. 12 with the Diamonds’ new stage show, “Let’s Rock Broadway.”
The “Rockin’ Classics” is being sold as a series ticket with the same reserved seat for all five shows. All shows are on Saturday nights and begin at 7:30 p.m. Single night tickets will be sold the week of the show if seating permits.
A separate show, The Lords of 52nd Street — Legends of the Billy Joel band, will return upon request June 4 with Russell Javors, Liberty Devitto and Richie Cannata, original members of Billy Joel’s band. A separate Christmas show is also being planned for Dec. 10 with artist to be announced.
Tickets are on sale at 301-876-4880. More information is available at www.tri-stateconcerts.com or on Facebook. Contact tsconcerts@yahoo.com for any questions. Special needs and group sales are available upon request.
