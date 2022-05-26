Memorial Day service in Coney
LONACONING — Lonaconing’s Memorial Day service will be held May 30 at 10 a.m. at the Lonaconing Monument.
Mayor John W. Coburn Jr. will serve as the master of ceremonies. The Rev. Chris Basham will give the opening prayer and the Rev. Marjorie Hurder-Stanley will give the closing prayer.
The presentation and retreat of colors will be by Good Will Fire Company. “The Star Spangled Banner” and taps will be performed by the Mountain Ridge High School Band.
Allegany County Commissioner Jake Shade will be the guest speaker. He was elected county commissioner in 2014 and has served as president of the board since 2015. Shade was reelected in 2018 and also serves as chair of the Tri-County Council.
A presentation of florals will be conducted by the town of Lonaconing, Good Will Fire Company and Ladies Auxiliary, Egle Nursing Home, The Medicine Shoppe of Georges Creek, George’s Creek Sorority Sisters, Lions Club, George’s Creek Senior Center, Whilhelm-Eakin Funeral Home, Rising Sun Lodge 86 Knights of Pythias and Pythian Sisters, George’s Creek Valley Masonic Lodge #161 AF&AM, Valley High School Alumni Association, George’s Creek Ambulance Service, Oak Hill Cemetery Association and Coney Pizza and Georges Creek Florist.
In the event of rain, the service will be canceled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.