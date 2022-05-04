Day camp offered
CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Parks and Recreation Constitution Park Day Camp will run June 20-Aug. 12.
The program for children 6 to 12 years old operates weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for an additional charge. Parents are responsible for transportation.
An application can be downloaded at https://www.cumberlandmd.gov/230/Summer-Day-Camp. Registration will be held June 14-15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and June 16 from 3 to 6 p.m. Weekly registration will be held on Thursdays from 8 to 8:45 a.m. and 4 to 4:30 p.m. throughout the duration of camp.
Contact 301-759-6636 for more information.
