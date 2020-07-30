CUMBERLAND — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office reported that it has received over 100 calls from consumers across the state reporting a technology scam.
Consumers received a voice mail purporting to come from a major technology company in which the caller demands payment of up to $399 for antivirus software the consumer supposedly purchased.
“Consumers should use caution whenever they receive a suspicious call like this, particularly if they don’t have a prior relationship with the company in question,” Morrisey said. “Look for red flags such as a machine-generated voice, unusual word choices or improper grammar. Most importantly, never hand money over to a scammer or allow them to hack your computer and cause havoc.”
The phone calls often feature a robotic voice. Consumers who return the call speak with an impostor who claims to represent the nationally known technology company. The impostor will urge the consumer to make payment via credit card, gift card or by providing bank account information. The impostor may also seek to gain access to the consumer’s computer if payment is refused.
Other versions of the scam involve technology company impostors demanding payment and access to the consumer’s computer to remove a virus that does not exist. Instead of relief from a virus, the consumer gives away cash and access to hack into their system, placing sensitive data at risk.
The attorney general urges all consumers to visit the technology company’s legitimate website and call its customer service or billing phone number to confirm the validity of any such call or email.
Consumers also should safeguard sensitive information such as computer passwords, network information and financial information. Creating strong passwords can be a good line of defense against potential hackers.
To report a suspected scam, call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit www.wvago.gov.
