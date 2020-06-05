CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Health has begun a campaign to educate Marylanders about the importance of contact tracing and how it is a vital tool in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.
The campaign will help support the newly developed “COVID Link,” a state-of-the-art data management platform that will facilitate MDH’s contact tracing partnership with local health officials.
“Our new campaign will help Marylanders understand the contact tracing program and its role in reducing the spread of this disease,” said Go. Larry Hogan. “While we have taken a series of bold and aggressive actions to flatten the curve, contact tracing is one of the four building blocks needed to contain the virus and allow us to fully reopen the state.”
The campaign’s slogan, “Respond. Connect. Recover,” signifies that all Marylanders have an important part to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 2,400 people in the state. The outreach program includes a series of educational videos, public service announcements, social media posts, website content, informational fact sheets and frequently asked questions.
“Contact tracing — along with widespread testing, ample supplies of PPE (personal protection equipment) and hospital preparedness — is how we will keep Maryland moving toward a safer and healthier future,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall. “Already, Maryland residents are coming to understand why it is important to work with their local health departments, which are successfully reaching out to people who have been exposed to help contain the disease.”
For Marylanders who have had COVID-19, working with contact tracers has helped combat the disease by connecting friends, family members and acquaintances to local health departments.
Michele Spaulding, 62, worked with a contact tracer from the health department in Calvert County to identify people who attended a real estate open house she organized before restrictions were announced limiting the number of people at such gatherings. Spaulding was one of the first positive cases in the state.
“We need to cooperate with contact tracers because we are all in this together,” Spaulding said. “We have to help one another. If someone calls, please tell them where you were and who you were with. Believe me, it could save someone’s life.”
MDH has expanded its team of contact tracers and has 1,400 investigators across the state’s 24 jurisdictions. When an individual tests positive, case investigators reach out to that person by phone within 24 hours. Based on information collected about the person’s symptoms and contact history, case investigators call other people with whom the individual has had close contact and provide necessary guidance about monitoring symptoms and isolating at home.
A contact investigator will never ask for a Social Security number, financial or bank account information or personal details unrelated to COVID-19. They will not ask for photographs or videos, passwords or any payment.
