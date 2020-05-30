OAKLAND — The Health Education and Outreach Division of the Garrett County Health Department held a contest on its kNOwDRINKING.net Facebook page recently. Participants were asked, “What is your favorite fun thing to do with friends or family that doesn’t include alcohol?”
Four winners were chosen randomly during the April contest.
The winners and their comments were:
Wilma Friend — to get together with family.
Dorothy Stemple — take her nephews fishing and go on nature walks.
Katelyn Maust Hall — meet for coffee dates.
Joyce Calhoun — go swimming.
More than 70 Facebook followers listed the activities they enjoy without alcohol.
A May contest is underway on the kNOwDrinking.net website and Facebook page. Pledge to store and monitor alcohol. Winners will be chosen randomly and announced after May 31.
