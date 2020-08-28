CUMBERLAND — Edward M. Cook and Frances L. Cook of Cumberland were joined in marriage 70 years ago on Aug. 16, 1950.
They are the parents of Susan, Edward, Scott and Teri; grandparents to April, Bobby, Alicia, Edward, Ashley and Chris; stepgrandparents to Mandie, Bethany and Drew; and great-grandparents to Hannah K., Olivia, Liam, Moriah, Kylie, Maddie, Prue, Hannah W., Ashleigh and Taylor.
The couple were given an anniversary card party. Their family and friends from all over the United States sent cards. They would like each one to know how special each card was and to thank each person. Thank you.
