In a story in the June 20 edition, “McKay announces 2020 delegate scholarship winners,” Andrew Martin should have been listed among the District 1C recipients. The Times-News was provided incorrect information.
Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 27, 2020 @ 7:03 am
RIDGELEY, W.Va. - Harold T. "Butch" Shaffer Jr., 80, died Thursday, June 25, 2020. Visitation Scarpelli Funeral Home, Cumberland, June 28, 2 to 6 p.m. Funeral at funeral home Monday 1 p.m. Interment Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
SEVERN - Linda Vocci died Sunday, May 17, 2020. Memorial services will be held at Adams Family Funeral Home, P.A., 404 Decatur St., Cumberland, Friday, July 3, 2020, at 3 p.m. Family will receive friends two hours prior.
