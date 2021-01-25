OAKLAND — Cosette Harman was honored as the Republican Woman of the Year for 2020 at the January meeting of the Garrett County Republican Women’s Club.
Presenting the award, club president Luanne Ruddell remarked on the contributions Harman has made to the club and its predecessor, the Southern Garrett Republican Club, for more than 25 years. “Cosette doesn’t say much during meetings, but she is always present, thoughtful and willing to assist in any capacity when asked.” Ruddell said. Serving as the chairperson of various committees, Harman was most recently treasurer for approximately 10 years and continues as the chair of the Literacy Committee.
Harman is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She attends the Crellin United Brethren in Christ Church where she serves as treasurer. A longtime member of the Friends of the Ruth Enlow Library, Harman was on the board of trustees for about two terms.
Having retired in 1996 from the Garrett County Health Department where she worked in the Environmental Health Office, Harman then worked as a personal assistant to Karen Myers until retiring again in the summer of 2020.
Harman resides in the Crellin area with her husband, Edgar.
