MCHENRY — The 26th annual Country Fest and Auction will be held Aug. 28 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Garrett County Fairgrounds.
The auction, which begins at 9:30 a.m., will feature home decor, crafts, in-home dinners and collectibles.
Antiques will be sold at 11 a.m.
Machine-pieced and hand-quilted quilts will be on display until 1 p.m. and auctioned at 1:30 p.m. Photos of this year’s quilts are posted on the Country Fest website. This year’s auction will feature Kentucky Barns, a unique quilt designed to include original photos of barns in Kentucky.
Demonstrations of forging, horseshoeing, apple cider pressing, chair caning and soap making will happen periodically throughout the day. The children’s pedal tractor pull will be at 11 a.m. and the aerial candy drop at 1 p.m., subject to weather conditions.
Food booths will offer doughnuts, soft pretzels, baked goods, ice cream, chicken barbecue and breakfast.
Other activities are a live animal display, barrels of fun rides, pony ride and hayrides.
The Singing Servants, an a capella male quartet, will provide gospel music throughout the day.
Parking and admission are free.
Proceeds will go toward funding the education of the school children of the Bittinger and Pillar of Life Mennonite churches and a percentage will go to Christian Aid Ministries.
For updates, visit www.countryfest.org or call 301-616-3268.
