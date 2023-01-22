CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Tourism has announced the winners of the fifth annual Mountain Maryland Photo Contest. With over 350 qualifying submissions, the following stood out to judges as the top photos for each category:
Outdoor Recreation
First place, “Taking in the Scenic Views at Wills Mountain” by Adam Rinehart.
Second, “Mom in the Mountains” by Lisa Wolford.
Third, “A Rainbow Ride on the Trail” by Brooke Barnett.
Scenic Landscapes
First, “Pond at Glendenning Park” by Janelle Muletz.
Second, “Point Lookout at Green Ridge State Park” by Bob Helton.
Third, “Sunrise Panoramic over Cumberland” by Charles Foye.
History and Heritage
First, “Silk and Shoes from Klotz Throwing Co.” by Jennifer Eddins.
Second, “4th of July Fireworks” by Charles Foye.
Third, “Panoramic of 1309 and a B-25 Airplane” by Charles Foye.
Arts and Culture
First, “Allegany County Fair” by Erin Dettinburn.
Second, “Snowy Main Street Frostburg” by Janelle Muletz.
Third, “Basecamp Coffee Co.” by Erin Dettinburn.
The winners for People’s Choice were selected by public vote on Facebook, with the top 15 photos for each category posted for review. Over 6,000 votes were cast with the following photos receiving the most reactions in each category, winning the People’s Choice award for that category:
Outdoor Recreation, “Skyview on the Lakeside Loop” by Zach Koelker.
Scenic Landscapes, “Red Leaves at Sunrise” by Laura Weinberger.
History and Heritage, “Polar Express Train Waiting to Depart” by Stan Navalaney.
Arts and Culture, “Snowy Main Street” by Janelle Muletz.
