CUMBERLAND — Following the Juneteenth March for Justice in downtown Cumberland, NAACP Branch 7007 of Allegany County wanted to sustain the spirit created by the march.
A fundraising dinner was sponsored by Josh Horevay, the chef/owner of Allegania Restaurant, and Sylvio Finley McIntosh, founder/director of the Allegany Reparative Garden in Flintstone. The event featured a five-course meal of food donated by Savage Mountain Farm, FireFly Farms, Honeymoon Farms, Fish Holler Farm and Allegany Reparative Garden. The dinner raised $6,000, Carmen Jackson, president of the branch, announced.
During the meal, Jackson spoke in commemoration of U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who died the day before the event. Lewis, the youngest speaker at the 1963 March on Washington, believed that voting rights was a central aspect in the promotion of civic change. Jackson reminded those in attendance that “we cannot give in. We must keep the faith. Keep our eyes on the prize, and vote.”
Jackson also reflected on the killing of George Floyd and how his memory has inspired the country to renew its commitment to racial equality. Jackson recognized Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent, who was an invited guest. “He has demonstrated his commitment to making sure that each individual in our community is safe and is treated with respect and the NAACP wants to help him make that commitment a reality,” Jackson said.
The occasion included the announcement of the newly formed Allegany County NAACP Community Relations Board. Chaired by Thomas Bowling, recently retired from Frostburg State University and now vice president of student affairs emeritus, the organization seeks “to increase the communication and collaboration between organizations that are working on human rights and racial justice,” said Bowling.
Board members include Jackson, Kurt Hoffman, Artie Travis, Ternent, Mike Koch, Jennifer Walsh, Ann Bristow, Judge Timothy Finan, Tifani Fisher, Eugene Frazier, Mike Getty III, Austin Gillens, Anna Horevay, Betsey Hurwitz-Schwab, Keaira Illiano, Stephen Kraft, Renee Mason, Diane McMahon, Cynthia Smith, Elizabeth Stahlman, Robin Summerfield, Sidney Thomas, Ariyana Ward; Sarah Welsh, Evan West and Robin Wynder. Student representatives from each Allegany County public high school will be named later.
“I am looking forward to working with the talented and committed group of people that Carmen Jackson has identified to lead this effort,” Bowling said. “Together, we will be exploring the most effective ways to engage our community in facing issues related to racial justice.”
Jackson hopes that the committee will strengthen the relationship between groups of educators, social workers, law enforcement, faith-based groups and others to “build a sense of community, trust, compassion, curiosity and intellectual humility.”
To join the Allegany County 7007 NAACP Branch, contact naacpalleganycountymd@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/AlleganyNAACP.
