CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County office building at 701 Kelly Road will reopen to the public July 6.
Hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and several guidelines will be in effect:
• All visitors must wear a face covering for the duration of their visit. Anyone not wearing a mask will not be allowed entrance.
• To allow for social distancing, a maximum of four visitors at a time will be permitted in the Tax and Utility office.
Other visitors must wait outside the building until they can enter.
• Receptionists will track visitors to other offices, ensuring only one visitor per office is permitted at any given time.
Any additional visitors must wait outside the building until they are granted access.
