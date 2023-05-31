CUMBERLAND — Allegany County is seeking public input on its Hazard Mitigation Plan update. The plan identifies potential hazards and lists future projects that may reduce or eliminate damage before a disaster strikes.
Input from residents, community members, workers and business owners will help ensure the success of the county’s hazard mitigation plan and projects.
A survey has been created to obtain feedback on concerns regarding local hazards and disaster risk. The survey takes around 10 minutes to complete at www.surveymonkey.com/r/TXMQMNL.
The county posts hazard mitigation updates and other emergency preparedness, response and recovery information at www.facebook.com/AlleganyCoDES/.
For questions regarding the plan, contact Carrie Hughes, Department of Emergency Services. at chughes@alleganygov.org.
Learn more about the Allegany County Hazard Mitigation Plan at www.alleganymdhazards.org.
