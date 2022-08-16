CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Finance Department reminds residents of their ability to pay tax and utility bills online at https://alleganygov.org/182/Pay-Online.
The ability to make online payments to the county has been available since 2014. Adoption of this payment method has grown over time and experienced a large uptick during COVID.
“We are pleased to see so many residents making use of the online payment option,” said Deputy Director of Finance Pamela Diaz. “These payments populate directly into our accounting system and allow us to serve our residents more efficiently by keeping our lobby window available for residents who need an extra level of assistance.”
Allegany County has elected to not pass on the credit card processing fees to residents, which average 2% of the transaction total at other institutions.
Online payments can be made for real estate tax, property tax and water and sewer bills. Residents can pay using a credit/debit card or bank draft.
Auto Pay is another free, self-service method available to pay water and sewer bills. Auto Pay automatically deducts payments from a personal or business checking account. Payments can also be made via mail by issuing a personal check, money order or cashier’s check toAllegany County Tax and Utility Office, 701 Kelly Road, Cumberland, MD 21502.
For more information, call 301-777-5965.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.