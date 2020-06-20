CUMBERLAND — William “Bill” and Alleine Courtney celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on June 4, 2020, on their front porch with socially distanced visits from their children, Robert (and Julie), Charles (and Michele) and Kimberly (and Mike McKay); their grandchildren, Josh (and Ashley), Courtney (and Jeremy Jensen), Jillian, Madison, Matthew, Joshua, Julian, Reagan and Lincoln; and their great-grandson, Rowan.
The Revs. Hal and Ann Atkins kicked off the celebration with balloons and horn tooting. Video greetings and cards were sent by family members unable to attend in person.
Bill and Alleine were married June 4, 1949, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Funkstown. They have resided in Cumberland most of their married life.
