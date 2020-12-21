CUMBERLAND — All Maryland courts, court offices and administrative offices will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1. This includes the Court of Appeals of Maryland, the Court of Special Appeals of Maryland, the circuit courts for Baltimore City and the counties, the District Court of Maryland, the orphans’ courts, the offices of the clerks of court, the Administrative Office of the Courts and the judicial units.
Individuals with hearings scheduled for Dec. 24 or 31 will receive a notice from the court regarding their new court date. To view the Maryland Judiciary’s directory of courts, visit https://www.mdcourts.gov/courtsdirectory.
The Maryland court system is operating under Phase II of its five-phased progressive reopening plan in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maryland. For more information, visit mdcourts.gov/coronavirusinformationforpublic.
