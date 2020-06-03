CUMBERLAND — The Maryland court system has released its reopening plan to gradually return to full operations throughout the next several weeks and months.
Beginning June 5 at 5 p.m., the Maryland courts will resume functions through a phased approach that is designed for them to be fully open to the public July 20, if they are able to do so.
The courts will require any individual seeking access to answer a set of COVID-19 screening questions, be subject to temperature checks, wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
At the local level, administrative judges may limit the number of people entering the courthouse or a courtroom. The Maryland Judiciary has made major strides in obtaining various types of personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves, face guards, no-contact digital thermometers, hand sanitizers and sanitizing wipes, Plexiglas sneeze guards, signage and 6-foot separation markers ahead of the courts’ reopening dates.
As the phases change and evolve, notices will be placed within a court facility and at www.mdcourts.gov/coronavirusupdate. In-person and remote court services, such as self-help centers, will vary by court location.
