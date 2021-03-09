CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Judiciary will begin Phase IV of its COVID-19 five-phased operations plan on March 15 with the clerks’ offices in district and circuit courts open to the public. Phase V full operations will resume April 26, including jury trials.
The number of people allowed in the courthouse may be limited to achieve COVID-19 social distancing requirements. The revised administrative orders regarding the phased resumption of operations are located at mdcourts.gov/coronavirusorders.
COVID-19 health protocols remain in place in all courthouses and Judiciary buildings statewide, including the wearing of masks, no-contact temperature checks, a verbal or written COVID-19 health questionnaire and social distancing. The protocols apply to all people over the age of 2, regardless of vaccine status.
The Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals will continue to be fully operational in Phases IV and V, with both appellate courts hearing all matters within their jurisdiction. Oral arguments scheduled in the Court of Appeals and the Court of Special Appeals in April will be heard remotely, pending further orders of the chief judges of the two appellate courts for the resumption of in-person arguments.
In circuit court, Phase IV allows civil nonjury trials and de novo appeals; criminal post-conviction hearings and three-judge panel sentence reviews; family hearings and trials, including child support contempt cases; and fully operational dockets for Child in Need of Assistance, juvenile delinquency and problem-solving court cases.
In district court, Phase IV includes all civil and criminal matters, minor traffic matters, failure to pay rent cases, fully operational problem-solving courts and red light, parking, speed camera, school bus, toll/MTA and other civil citations, including previously postponed matters.
“The District Court of Maryland has performed many essential court functions remotely during the COVID-19 emergency and we will continue to be innovative in our approach to providing access to justice during the pandemic,” said Chief Judge John P. Morrissey.
For more information, visit mdcourts.gov/coronavirusinformationforpublic and mdcourts.gov/coronavirusphasedreopening.
Local court information is at mdcourts.gov/coronaviruslocationupdates.
