OAKLAND — The Garrett County Joint Information Center is directing all questions and local offers of donations related to COVID-19 to Garrett County Community Action.
The nonprofit has been appointed to manage all local contributions related to COVID-19 such as homemade face coverings, food assistance, volunteer sign-ups and cash donations.
A volunteer portal has been designed by the health department to aid Community Action in collecting contact information via short forms and a designated volunteer coordinator will respond to volunteers individually.
“We launched a survey at the end of March to gauge community needs, especially related to food insecurity, unemployment, and other vulnerabilities as well as how people are helping others,” said Shelley Argabrite, chief health strategist for the Population Health, Innovation & Informatics Unit at the health department.
“In less than 24 hours, we received over 1,000 responses. From the survey data, we built the volunteer portal to address the main concerns. We listened to your feedback and are responding with a streamlined way to organize volunteers.”
Visit www.garretthealth.org/community to choose from a variety of ways to assist the community or contact Courtni Helmick, family self-sufficiency manager at Community Action, at 301-334-9431, ext. 6143.
“The outpouring of support from our community has been truly inspiring,” said Helmick. “Times are certainly a little scary because there is so much unknown, but that has not stopped Garrett County. The portal is a wonderful tool to get the entire community involved and this pandemic has allowed community partners the opportunity to collaborate and create new ideas to best serve our community.”
The following drop-off sites for food and cleaning supplies have been scheduled:
• Friendsville Volunteer Fire & Rescue, April 25 and May 2, 9 a.m. to noon.
• Bloomington Volunteer Fire Department, April 24 and May 1, 5 to 8 p.m.
• Accident Volunteer Fire Department, April 29 and May 6, 5 to 8 p.m.
• Southern Rescue Squad, April 30 and May 2, noon to 2 p.m.
• Eastern Garrett Volunteer Fire Department, April 28 and May 5, 1 to 4 p.m.
“We deeply appreciate all those who are able and willing to give during this time to those who are struggling to feed their families,” Argabrite said. “Agencies are working together to ensure no one goes hungry. A second COVID-19 survey is available at bit.ly/surveynumbertwo. Your input drives change and helps us understand the needs of this community. Please consider taking this important survey.”
