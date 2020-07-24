CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Health announced that more than 1,600 recovered COVID-19 patients have registered with CovidCONNECT, a new statewide online forum that offers resources and support.
CovidCONNECT allows participants to share COVID recovery experiences and access mental health resources, information about new clinical trials, plasma donation opportunities and virtual supports specific to those affected by the disease.
Many recovered patients have offered testimonials on the site and candidly talk about their experiences. Some of the testimonials are being used as informational videos to be shared through social media and other platforms across the state.
“Those who have recovered from COVID-19 have a huge part to play in fighting this virus,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “Johns Hopkins, the University of Maryland and the National Institutes of Health have already reached out to provide current information about clinical trials directly to recovered patients through this platform.”
CovidCONNECT recently began offering live webinars, with the first hosted by Dr. Miriam Laufer, professor of pediatrics and malaria research program director at the University of Maryland School of Medicine’s Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health. The webinar focused on the University of Maryland’s COVID-19 Post-Exposure Prophylaxis Study. Another webinar, hosted by Evan Bloch, associate professor of pathology at Johns Hopkins Medicine, focused on a convalescent plasma study.
In the coming weeks, the site will add virtual support groups, working closely with the National Alliance on Mental Illness Maryland chapter, which will help MDH facilitate the groups and train peer facilitators.
To register for CovidCONNECT, visit health.maryland.gov/covidconnect.
Information regarding COVID-19 are available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.