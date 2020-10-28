COVID-19 testing offered to Garrett County youth at three different locations
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department, in partnership with Garrett County Emergency Management, is offering no-cost COVID-19 testing at three different locations for youth 18 and younger whether they have symptoms or not.
Testing is available at the health department on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. An appointment must be scheduled by calling 301-334-7770.
Drive-thru testing will be available on Mondays at Northern Garrett Rescue Squad in Friendsville from 9 a.m. to noon.
On Wednesdays, testing will be at Northern Garrett Rescue Squad in Grantsville during the same hours.
The drive-thru testing sites require no appointment.
