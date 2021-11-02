CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Health has $55 million in grant funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration as part of the COVID-19 relief package. The funding will provide relief to behavioral health patients and service providers who have been impacted by the pandemic through more than 20 new and expanded initiatives.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Marylanders with serious mental illness and substance use disorders, including the youngest among us, in ways we will continue to understand over time,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “Concentrating now on the needs of these populations and ensuring that accessible support is available is essential to our state’s recovery.”
MDH will award $27.8 million through the Mental Health Service Block Grant, which includes a 10% set-aside for early serious mental illness and first episode psychosis and a 5% set-aside for crisis services. Another $27.5 million through the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant includes a 20% set-aside for prevention services and 5% set-aside for HIV/AIDS services.
MDH’s Behavioral Health Administration surveyed the behavioral health field, consulted with local stakeholders and identified national trends to determine the programs that would benefit from relief funding. Recipients include community organizations across Maryland, behavioral health providers, veterans groups and universities.
New mental health programs the funding supports include the Caring Contacts suicide prevention intervention in emergency departments, workforce training for peer recovery specialists to help individuals in crisis, early childhood mental health and education services for families with high-risk children, Maryland Essentials for Childhood focused on preventing and mitigating adverse childhood experiences, involuntary commitment consultation, workforce development for residential rehabilitation providers, Ask the Question training, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline transition to “988” and impact of COVID-19 systemic changes in child mental health services on retention of vulnerable youth in care.
The funding supports new substance use programs, including child care and recovery housing for pregnant women and women with children during withdrawal management, training for medication-assisted treatment and trauma-informed care, early childhood mental health and parenting programs.
