Editor’s Note: The following COVID-19 vaccine questions are answers part of a communication campaign featuring concerned local citizens in conjunction with the Frostburg State University Communication Leadership Lab. Responses and citations are provided by Dr. Judy Stone, who is an infectious disease doctor residing in Cumberland.
Q. If I’ve already had COVID-19 wouldn’t my natural immunity protect me better than getting the COVID-19 vaccination?
A. No, natural immunity is helpful but not enough. Many people get another COVID infection when their immunity wears off. People who had COVID are two times more likely to get it again if they don’t get vaccinated.
Vaccination is also much safer than trying to get COVID to have a “natural” infection and immunity. Vaccination doesn’t create an illness or infection. Also, after vaccination, you won’t infect other people around you. Even if, after vaccination, you do contract the virus from being exposed to it in someone else, the risk of serious illness or hospitalization is much, much lower.
Q. Does getting a COVID-19 vaccine make people sick with COVID-19 virus?
A. The COVID vaccine doesn’t contain a live virus. It contains a small amount of RNA, which is not living, to direct your body to mount an immune response.
Q. Do COVID-19 vaccines cause variants?
A. No, the vaccine doesn’t cause variants. Those come from mutations or changes in the virus and are most common when there is a lot of virus in the community. The best way to prevent mutations is to have everyone vaccinated.
Q. If I have already gotten my seasonal flu vaccine, why do I need to get a COVID-19 vaccine as well?
A. You need both the flu vaccine and COVID vaccine because they protect against different viruses. Flu vaccine won’t protect against COVID and the COVID vaccine won’t protect you from flu.
Sometimes, people are infected at the same time by influenza (flu) and COVID. That’s being called “Flu-rona” and can be more serious than either infection by itself.
Q. Is the mRNA vaccine not considered a vaccine?
A. The mRNA is a vaccine, but a different type than we’ve had. They still trigger an immune response in the person receiving it.
Q. Do COVID-19 vaccines alter a person’s DNA?
A. No, the mRNA vaccines never interact directly with the cell’s nucleus or DNA. (RNA is a part of human cells, as is DNA. The mRNA means messenger RNA, a scientific term). The Johnson & Johnson vaccine does enter the nucleus or middle of the cell but it doesn’t insert its information into the DNA. So neither type of vaccine alters our DNA. They just have our bodies create an immune response to COVID infection.
Q. Can COVID-19 vaccines alter a woman’s menstrual cycle?
A. In one NIH study, there was almost a one-day increase between cycles, but no increase in the length of time a woman bled. Since women’s cycles vary month to month in response to stress or infection, for example, the change might have been just due to that. It was a minor change and temporary. There is no sign that changes in periods are serious or long-lasting.
Q. Can COVID-19 vaccines cause people to become sterile?
A. There is no sign that COVID vaccines cause either men or women to become sterile or affect fertility at all. In fact, all the professional organizations (OB-GYNs, adolescent health, societies for male reproduction) recommend vaccination. The risks of COVID infection and death in pregnancy are high, so it is especially important to protect the pregnant woman and developing baby during pregnancy.
