Editor’s Note: The following COVID-19 vaccine questions are answers part of a communication campaign featuring concerned local citizens in conjunction with the Frostburg State University Communication Leadership Lab. Responses and citations are provided by Dr. Judy Stone, who is an infectious disease doctor residing in Cumberland.
Q. Are the ingredients in COVID-19 vaccines dangerous?
A. Not more than in other things that we eat or drink. Nearly all of the ingredients in COVID-19 vaccines are also in many foods — fats, sugars and salts. No preservatives antibiotics, medicines, latex, or metals are in these vaccines as well as no fetal tissue. These vaccines actually are made quite creatively from a type of building block that’s in our bodies. Many of us have heard of DNA, but we may have not heard of mRNA.
A small amount of this molecule that helps build a specific protein for us is used to create the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. These vaccines help build a specific protein to fight COVID when it recognizes it in our bodies. It’s quite remarkable, really. So it’s a different kind of approach than is used for making a traditional vaccine, like for flu. The flu vaccine uses a part of the virus it’s hoping to fight each year in the making of flu shots.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine also contains a small amount of a harmless virus which has been used for many years in the making of vaccines. A lot of discussion has occurred around the COVID and other vaccines. Some families are concerned that vaccines inject foreign material into their children’s bodies. As we can see from these vaccines, what is happening is that the vaccines fight the external or foreign disease attacks on our bodies. For our children, this is especially important as their immune systems are still developing as they grow. For years, as an infectious disease physician, I saw children die from diseases that were preventable. It was heartbreaking. Many of the families my age saw their children struggle, suffer with and sometimes die from polio and measles, for example. This is no longer a worry for families.
The COVID vaccine is just one more vaccine, and we are lucky to have it. COVID and other vaccines prevent countless adult and youth deaths from what are now easily preventable illnesses. It is tragic that people have been told to believe otherwise. The point of all treatment is to help people stay well, live as good a life as possible and avoid disease. This is simply another tool for us to use in this fight against disease and sickness.
Q. It seems that we’re told more and more to have more vaccines. Does it really matter if we don’t?
A. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule lists recommended vaccines for children and adults. The reason for these recommendations is to make sure that we don’t get sick with these preventable diseases. We are very lucky in this country to have eliminated so much sickness because we have vaccines. It’s not to require people to do unnecessary care. It’s to keep all of us safe and well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.