CUMBERLAND — Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientific data indicate deaths from heart disease and stroke have risen significantly and more people are reporting lower physical and emotional wellness.
This February during American Heart Month, the American Heart Association is urging everyone to create healthy habits and take back control of their mental and physical well-being.
Over the past two years, evidence suggests many people have adopted unhealthy behaviors like skipping exercise, eating unhealthy foods, drinking more alcohol and using tobacco, which can all increase the risk for heart disease and stroke. People who had mild cases of COVID-19 may have changes to their heart and brain health as a consequence of their encounter with the virus.
“Managing and reducing stress can improve feelings of happiness, purpose and gratitude, all of which can keep hearts and minds healthier and make it more likely for people to stick with healthy habits,” said American Heart Association President Dr. Donald M. Lloyd-Jones. “Managing stress means managing your health, so reclaim control of your schedule and build in time to invest in a healthier you.”
Incorporating music in one’s daily routine can help create healthy habits. As part of a collaboration with music streaming service Pandora, the American Heart Association will have a station takeover of Pandora’s Dance Cardio Radio. Three modes featuring specially curated tracks by Pandora will be available for the month of February:
- Reclaim Your Heart: Surviving and Thriving features the anthems of the 2022 Go Red for Women Real Women Class, national volunteers for the American Heart Association, each with a unique heart or brain health journey.
- Reclaim Your Day features celebrated Black artists in recognition of Black History Month.
- Reclaim Your Beat features music you can dance to, groove to and keep the beat, 100 to 120 beats per minutem, for hands-only CPR.
Curating a personal playlist can help reclaim rhythm, whether it’s cardio, meditative or a soundtrack for resting. Additionally, below are five ways to create healthy habits:
- Mellow out and reduce stress: Stress can lead to depression or anxiety as well as unhealthy habits like overeating, physical inactivity, smoking and risk factors for heart disease and stroke like high blood pressure.
- Move to the music: Staying active is one of the best ways to keep body and mind healthy. Physical activity is linked to lower risk of diseases, stronger bones and muscles, improved mental health and cognitive function and lower risk of depression.
- Feed your soul, rock your recipes: Regular meals at home with family can help reduce stress, boost self-esteem and make the whole family feel connected. Try new heart-healthy recipes that can be made at home from the American Heart Association Heart-Check Recipe Certification Program.
- Stay on beat with your blood pressure: High blood pressure is a leading cause and controllable risk factor for heart disease and stroke and can contribute to worse outcomes for people who contract COVID-19. Have your blood pressure measured at least once per year by a health care professional and monitor it regularly at home and discuss the numbers with a doctor.
- Keep the Beat! Learn hands-only CPR: When a person has a cardiac arrest, survival depends on immediately receiving CPR from someone nearby. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. Visit heart.org/handsonlycpr to watch the CPR instructional video and share it with the important people in your life.
Learn more at heart.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.