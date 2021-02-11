CUMBERLAND — The Allegany and Mineral Counties Crime Solvers, an organization made up of all volunteers, is continuing its practice of offering rewards to citizens who provide information of criminal activity which leads to an arrest. The providers of such information remain anonymous.
Tips received by Crime Solvers are evaluated by the Law Enforcement Coordinator at C3I (County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit) who then forwards the tip information to the law enforcement agency investigating that particular crime. If the tip proves to be fruitful, the citizen may receive a cash award from $100 to $1,500 depending upon the seriousness of the crime.
Since its inception in 1981, information provided to Crime Solvers has helped resolve more than 1,420 felony cases and the arrest of more than 295 suspects.
A nonprofit, 501 (c) (3) organization, Crime Solvers relies on the generosity of area citizens to keep the reward system funded. February is the group's primary fundraising month.
Citizens' help in reporting crime is crucial in lessening crime in local communities.
In addition, Crime Solvers has members that will present talks to organizations requesting a program about Crime Solvers and how it works to provide law enforcement agencies with tips that solve and prevent future crime. To request such a program, call 301-689-9291.
David Goad is president of Crime Solvers and W. Ray Presley is executive coordinator. Marty Walsh serves as first vice president, and Bernard Zlomek is second vice president. The secretary/treasurer is Linda Zlomek.
Information regarding crime may be reported anonymously by calling 301-722-4300, or toll-free at 877-722-4307, or by reporting information directly to the newly revised website, www.allegany-mineralcountycrimesolvers.com. A link to donate may be found in the How it Works menu.
