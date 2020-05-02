Crisis to opportunity: Wellness works

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of submissions by Allegany College of Maryland and its Tackling the Opioid Epidemic: A Community Resilience Approach project partners. This column focuses on building strong people and a stronger, connected community in dealing with addiction and the COVID-19 pandemic.
For 20 years, I have been a graciously welcomed visitor to Allegany County. I have been impressed by the skillful, caring way that the Western Maryland team, facilitated by ACM Professor Cherie Snyder, has shared the Center for Mind-Body Medicine program of self-care, self-awareness and group support with the community. In the early years, the team shared techniques and practices with faculty and students and, more recently, with local leaders in the recovery community, clinicians, social workers, educators, clergy, law enforcement professionals, first responders and young people throughout the county.
Allegany College of Maryland’s Tackling the Opioid Epidemic project is made possible with the support of President Cynthia Bambara and the partnership of gifted leaders at the college and within the larger community, including Kurt Hoffman, Kathy Condor, Laurie Marchini, Tom Bowling and Marion Leonard, among others.
The project has allowed CMBM’s faculty, myself included, to provide a comprehensive training and lay the foundation for long-term good health and wellness as well as a venue to address the devastation caused by the opioid epidemic. The response to the grant project has been enormously enthusiastic. It could not have come at a more critical time in light of the COVID-19 crisis with its subsequent impact on community well-being.
It was a joy for me to be able to lead this training — to feel the extraordinary level of commitment from the participants to learning what we had to teach and their excitement about sharing it with those in their community who need it most.
I’ve worked with many communities here in the United States and around the world, and the people of Allegany County are special. They combine a passion for learning the material with a willingness to explore their own feelings and concerns. They have a keen sense of what will work best for those they serve. They have as well — and this is quite extraordinary — a deep commitment to bridging the gaps in their community, to bringing healing to one another, their relationships and those they serve.
I’m thrilled to be entering the next phase of our work together as local training participants, mentored by CMBM faculty, share what they’ve learned with the children and adults of Allegany County through now online Mind-Body-Skills Groups. I look forward also to working with Cherie, her project partners and all of those they’ve brought to our work with the hope to create a successful community-college based model which can serve as an example to the rest of Maryland and to our country.
The Tackling the Opioid Epidemic project is supported by the Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center and the views presented here are not those of the grantee organization and not necessarily those of the OOCC, its executive director or its staff.
Registration for free eight-week online Mind-Body-Skills Groups (the core of the CMBM Model of Self-Care and Group Support), facilitated by grant participants, is now open. These groups provide a great opportunity to connect with others and learn coping skills for the stress. Contact Kathy Condor at kcondor@allegany.edu for a complete list of available online groups.
Jim Gordon is founder and executive director of the Center for Mind-Body Medicine.
