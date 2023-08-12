FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — If you like old-time country music, Ashby’s Fort is the place to be on Aug. 19.
The Critton Hollow String Band will perform at 7 p.m. in the Pavilion.
Critton Hollow has brought traditional American music to audiences in Japan, Canada, Scotland, Ireland and throughout the United States. They have a play list of songs from the first settlements of Appalachia to the best of contemporary American folk music.
In their long career Critton Hollow has played at numerous folk music venues, festivals, and concerts including the Birchmere Music Club, the Kennedy Center, the Philadelphia Folk Festival, the Carter Family Fold, the Vancouver Folk Festival, Clearwater's Hudson River Revival and the Upper Potomac Dulcimer Festival. They have appeared on radio shows, including Mountain Stage, Voices from the Mountains and Live at the Birchmere, and on television shows: Live at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, Music from Home and the Today show.
In their summer of ongoing festivals and workshops, the band, composed of Joe and Sam Herrmann and Joe Fallon, have a series of events close to home in West Virginia.
The band will be joined for a couple of tunes by young people who, earlier in the day, made a canjo (a single string banjo) in a workshop run by local instrument maker Jim Morris.
Morris is renowned throughout the area for making instruments out of salad bowls, cigar boxes, frying pans and soda cans. His workshop will run on Aug. 19. from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Pavilion at Ashby’s Fort.
This is the first time since pre-COVID that Morris has brought his instrument making skills back to Ashby’s Fort.
Registration is limited to 12 participants.
Workshop registration, concert tickets and more information is available at www.fortashby.org and on Facebook.
Audience members are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for the outdoor concert. In case of rain, the concert will move into the museum.
