CUMBERLAND — The underside of the Crosstown Bridge will be inspected by contractor JMT beginning July 18, the Cumberland Engineering Department announced.
At various times through July 22, roads will be flagged to route vehicles around the inspection equipment on Johnson, Bridge, South Mechanic, South Centre and Park streets and Queen City Drive.
The roads are not expected to be closed at any point during the annual inspection.
JMT will stage cones to restrict parking in areas they need to access to perform their hands-on inspection.
Residents are advised to avoid the area as much as possible during this time to allow for the work to be completed safely and successfully. Pedestrian walking paths will be maintained.
Contact the Cumberland Engineering Department, 301-759-6601, with questions.
