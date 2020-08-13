The Indie on Main staging ‘The Rocky Horror Show’
KEYSER, W.Va. — The Indie on Main, 15 N. Main St., will present “The Rocky Horror Show” on Aug. 14-15 at 8 p.m. and at midnight.
The cast for the production includes Stephen Hess as Brad, Tawny Jenkins as Janet and Hayden Davis as Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Taber Robinette portrays the rocking biker, Sawyer Jenkins a creepy butler and Ryan Marvin as Rocky.
Other cast members are Whitney Nicole O’Haver as Magenta, Chey Kuhrt as Columbia, Taber Robinette playing the roles of Eddie and Dr. Scott and Conner Ward as the narrator.
Tickets to the cult classic are limited to ensure adequate social distancing inside the theater. Use the code INDIELOVESROCKY when ordering tickets.
