FROSTBURG — The Cultural Events Series at Frostburg State University returns to the stage with artists from Russia, New Zealand, India, South Korea, Ireland and the United States offering professional ballet, comedy, circus arts, jazz, funk, bluegrass and classical music.
Unless otherwise noted, all performances begin at 7:30 p.m.
The Baltimore-based Americana duo The Honey Dewdrops will present the Appalachian Festival capstone concert on Sept. 18 at the Palace Theatre.
FSU’s Family Weekend celebration will feature the a cappella musicians of reVoiced in the Pealer Recital Hall on Oct. 1 and an interactive concert of comedy and music with Dueling Pianos on Oct. 2 at 5 p.m. in the Alice R. Manicur Assembly Hall in the Lane University Center. These events are presented in partnership with the FSU Office of Student Life.
Celebrate Hispanic American Heritage Month on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. with “Salsa Magic: Latin American Dance Party.”
Professional Latin dancers Lee “El Gringuito” Smith and Kat La Gata will teach the international dance styles of merengue, bachata and salsa, followed by a high-energy dance competition.
The free, three-hour event, which takes place in Lane Manicur Hall, is presented in partnership with the Office of Student Life.
The Maryland Symphony Orchestra returns Nov. 12, for “Transformations: Beethoven, Brown and Prokofiev” in Pealer Recital Hall. The program features Sergei Prokofiev’s “Classical Symphony,” Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 4” and a newly commissioned work, “Merging Pods,” from composer Michael Brown.
The engagement is supported by the Community Trust Foundation’s Iris and Peter Halmos Community Fund and the FSU Foundation.
On Nov. 17, Ak Dan Gwang Chil brings Korean shamanic folk-pop in partnership with the Office of Student Life and supported by the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation and Korea Arts Management Services.
Multiple Grammy Award-nominated bluegrass duo Dailey & Vincent will perform Dec. 4 in Lane Manicur Hall.
Jamie Dailey and James Vincent are backed by an award-winning band for an evening of holiday music.
Jazz singer Alicia Olatuja will appear with “Intuition: Songs From the Minds of Women” on Feb. 12, 2022, in Manicur Assembly Hall. Olatuja came into the national spotlight with a solo performance at the 2013 inauguration of President Barack Obama.
The event is supported by the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation Jazz Touring Network.
The Russian National Ballet comes to the stage with “Swan Lake” on March 8 in the Pealer Drama Theatre.
A new generation of Irish dance arrives March 16 with a performance from Velocity in Pealer Recital Hall.
Guinness World Record holder for the “fastest feet in the world,” James Devine and five-time world-champion Irish dancer David Geaney join a crew of musicians and an old-school scratch DJ to create a unique performance.
A high-energy blend of funk, jazz and danceable grooves brings musicians of Ghost-Note on March 31, headed by Grammy-winning musicians Robert “Sput” Searight and Nate Werth from the popular jazz band Snarky Puppy.
The performance, which will be held in Lane Manicur Hall, is supported by the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation Jazz Touring Network and is presented in partnership with the Office of Student Life.
New Zealand’s Indian Ink Theatre Company presents an experience like no other with “Mrs. Krishnan’s Party.” Audience members will step into the back room of Krishnan’s store, where garlands decorate the ceiling, food simmers on the stove, laughter abounds and strangers become friends.
Performances on April 8 and 9 will take place in Lane Manicur Hall.
Acrobuffos’ “Air Play” offers part comedy, part sculpture, part circus and part theater. Performances on April 29 at 6 and 8 p.m. will be held in the Pealer Drama Theatre.
The event is supported by the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation.
For more information, visit ces.frostburg.edu or contact the university box office at 866-849-9237 or 301-687-3137.
The university expects masks to be worn indoors when in the presence of others, regardless of vaccination status.
Visitors to campus must visit www.frostburg.edu/checkin for symptom monitoring.
